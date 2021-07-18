Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 967
On Target
My get-pushed partner challenged me to try some portraits. I've done a few traditional portraits in the past. For this challenge I wanted my subject to be doing something.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1010
photos
43
followers
30
following
264% complete
View this month »
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
18th July 2021 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-468
Frogger
ace
Stephanie, this probably more like you had in mind.
@stephan_haay
July 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close