Waiting for the Score by tdaug80
Photo 974

Waiting for the Score

Wallace was competing in the bathroom sink diving competition. I didn't get any good shots from the diving, but I caught him climbing out of the pool to wait for his marks.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Lin ace
LOL - fun shot
July 26th, 2021  
