Photo 974
Waiting for the Score
Wallace was competing in the bathroom sink diving competition. I didn't get any good shots from the diving, but I caught him climbing out of the pool to wait for his marks.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
1
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1017
photos
44
followers
30
following
266% complete
967
968
969
970
971
972
973
974
2
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
25th July 2021 5:06pm
Tags
wallace-collection
Lin
ace
LOL - fun shot
July 26th, 2021
