Previous
Next
Stumped by tdaug80
Photo 979

Stumped

Our neighbor needed to remove several tall white pines that are infested with bark beetles, and I am falling behind on my project.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise