Wallace Light Show by tdaug80
Photo 989

Wallace Light Show

Wallace is so happy about lifting covid restrictions that he went out to a light show.
I often take my own get-pushed challenges. This week I challenged my partner to try some light painting.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Frogger

@tdaug80
Casablanca ace
That is very cool, Wallace, and you made me smile 🤗
August 10th, 2021  
Monica
Cool!
August 10th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Love it!
August 10th, 2021  
