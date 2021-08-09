Sign up
Photo 989
Wallace Light Show
Wallace is so happy about lifting covid restrictions that he went out to a light show.
I often take my own get-pushed challenges. This week I challenged my partner to try some light painting.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1032
photos
44
followers
30
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
9th August 2021 1:32pm
Tags
light-painting
wallace-collection
Casablanca
ace
That is very cool, Wallace, and you made me smile 🤗
August 10th, 2021
Monica
Cool!
August 10th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Love it!
August 10th, 2021
