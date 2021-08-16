Sign up
Photo 996
Opening Event
My get-pushed partner challenged me to get a picture from a big news story in my own life. I'm attending a conference as a guest of my wife. Even the people who are here for business don't need to work too hard.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
0
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1039
photos
45
followers
30
following
272% complete
View this month »
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
Views
6
365
Pixel 3
15th August 2021 6:51pm
get-pushed-473
