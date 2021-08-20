Previous
It's a hit by tdaug80
Photo 1000

It's a hit

We went to a Red Sox game last night. I used my phone for some good action shots. It has a nice feature of taking a sequence of photos and I can pick the one that I like best.
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
