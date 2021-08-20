Sign up
Photo 1000
It's a hit
We went to a Red Sox game last night. I used my phone for some good action shots. It has a nice feature of taking a sequence of photos and I can pick the one that I like best.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
0
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1043
photos
44
followers
29
following
273% complete
View this month »
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3
Taken
20th August 2021 9:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sportsaction2
