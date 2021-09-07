Previous
Next
It's not blurry. It's an abstract. by tdaug80
Photo 1018

It's not blurry. It's an abstract.

This is a total fail from my panning session, but I liked the result as an abstract.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise