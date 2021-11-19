Sign up
Photo 1082
Empty
My get-pushed partner challenged me to depict "empty." I continued with my cup of coffee saga to show what seems to happen every time that I make a cup of coffee. The same issue comes up with a glass of beer.
19th November 2021
Tags
get-pushed-486
Frogger
ace
Jackie, here is my first empty photo. I could probably take a screen shot of my 365 calendar, too. I've been trying to catch up for a while.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
November 19th, 2021
