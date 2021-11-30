Previous
Old Timer by tdaug80
My get-pushed partner challenged me to find a feature on my camera I’ve used rarely or never. I found some creative filters in one of the menus. This one was "grainy BW."
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Mary, there were some more useful settings that I have rarely used, but the fact that I was using them wouldn't really be illustrated in the photo I took. These creative filters offered some interesting possiblilities, though. Thanks to your challenge, I reminded myself of the &quot;P&quot; mode on the top dial. I usually shoot in aperture priority or shutter priority, but the &quot;P&quot; mode is a good default for when my subject isn't going to hang around while I fiddle with the controls. @mcsiegle
November 30th, 2021  
