Photo 1088
Old Timer
My get-pushed partner challenged me to find a feature on my camera I’ve used rarely or never. I found some creative filters in one of the menus. This one was "grainy BW."
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
1
1
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1131
photos
47
followers
29
following
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
30th November 2021 2:15pm
Tags
get-pushed-488
Frogger
ace
Mary, there were some more useful settings that I have rarely used, but the fact that I was using them wouldn't really be illustrated in the photo I took. These creative filters offered some interesting possiblilities, though. Thanks to your challenge, I reminded myself of the "P" mode on the top dial. I usually shoot in aperture priority or shutter priority, but the "P" mode is a good default for when my subject isn't going to hang around while I fiddle with the controls.
@mcsiegle
November 30th, 2021
