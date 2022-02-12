Sign up
Photo 1152
Artist Not in Residence
My get-pushed partner challenged me to create a macro shot of something in my house.
This paint brush and palette belonged to our daughter who moved out several years ago.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
0
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1195
photos
45
followers
28
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
11th February 2022 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-498
