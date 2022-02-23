Sign up
Photo 1159
Random Walk
My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a collage of any subject. I decided to take a walk through town shooting from the hip.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Tags
get-pushed-500
Frogger
ace
Caroline, here's a more intentionally-themed collage.
@chejja
February 23rd, 2022
