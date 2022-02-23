Previous
Random Walk by tdaug80
Photo 1159

Random Walk

My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a collage of any subject. I decided to take a walk through town shooting from the hip.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Caroline, here's a more intentionally-themed collage. @chejja
February 23rd, 2022  
