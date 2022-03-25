Previous
Next
Don't Fence Me In by tdaug80
Photo 1169

Don't Fence Me In

Remember me? I've been preoccupied with a different project that has crowded out my photography. That project is winding down, so I got my camera out to try my get-pushed challenge. My partner challenged me to leave your house and walk/ drive/bicycle for exactly 10 minutes (set a timer), then photograph 1 to 5 things from exactly where you end up.
Now that I've read those instructions, again, I guess I didn't follow them exactly. I ran some errands, ending at the library. Then, I started the timer at my car and took a walk. It didn't exactly land me in an interesting spot.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Frogger ace
Francoise, thanks for getting me behind the camera, again. I have some other shots to share from my not-so-interesting landing place.
@francoise
March 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise