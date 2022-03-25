Don't Fence Me In

Remember me? I've been preoccupied with a different project that has crowded out my photography. That project is winding down, so I got my camera out to try my get-pushed challenge. My partner challenged me to leave your house and walk/ drive/bicycle for exactly 10 minutes (set a timer), then photograph 1 to 5 things from exactly where you end up.

Now that I've read those instructions, again, I guess I didn't follow them exactly. I ran some errands, ending at the library. Then, I started the timer at my car and took a walk. It didn't exactly land me in an interesting spot.