Photo 1172
Reflections
My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a scene with multiple images of myself in it.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Tags
get-pushed-505
Frogger
ace
Jackie, here is the idea that has been hanging around in my head for a while. I love cloning. I might try another later in the week. Thanks for the challenge.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
March 28th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, this is great! So much fun 😎
March 28th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Ooh that's brilliant
March 28th, 2022
