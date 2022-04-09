Previous
Next
Rule of Thumb by tdaug80
Photo 1177

Rule of Thumb

My get-pushed partner challenged me to include a thumb or finger in my photo on purpose instead of by accident.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Frogger ace
Mary, that was an unusual challenge. @mcsiegle
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise