Photo 1183
What would taste good with a Coke?
My get-pushed partner challenged me to photograph people, urban environments or B & W images. This is more suburban than urban, but I didn't feel like driving into the city.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Photo Details
Tags
get-pushed-507
Frogger
ace
Richard, thanks for the challenge. I don't do much with people or street photography. It was good to be pushed into it. The colors in this image were too pleasing to turn into B&W. I have some other shots that might make good B&W images. Stay tuned.
@vignouse
April 14th, 2022
