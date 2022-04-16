Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1185
Crosswalk three-legged race
My get-pushed partner challenged me to photograph people, urban environments or B & W images.
The synchronization of these two men's steps is interesting. We just need to tie the two back legs together, and we have a picnic game.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1228
photos
43
followers
28
following
324% complete
View this month »
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
13th April 2022 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-507
Frogger
ace
Richard, got all three of your elements in this one.
@vignouse
April 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close