Denim by tdaug80
Photo 1228

Denim

I was preparing to take a picture with my phone. Before moving on to the main task, I noticed the interesting texture that my phone focused on while pointing toward my lap.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
