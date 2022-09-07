Previous
Black Sand Beach, Vik, Iceland by tdaug80
Black Sand Beach, Vik, Iceland

The black sand beach was such an interesting place to visit. Be prepared. I have lots of photos to share of this place.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Frogger

ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
Annie D ace
Beautiful scene
September 23rd, 2022  
