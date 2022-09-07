Sign up
Photo 1239
Black Sand Beach, Vik, Iceland
The black sand beach was such an interesting place to visit. Be prepared. I have lots of photos to share of this place.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
1
0
Frogger
ace
@tdaug80
I live in Massachusetts in the USA. I encourage you to offer suggestions on my photos or technique. I joined this project to improve my...
1282
photos
40
followers
27
following
339% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3
Taken
1st September 2022 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
Beautiful scene
September 23rd, 2022
