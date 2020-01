Watchdoin Poppo 2020

Happy New Year to everyone on 365. Hope you all have a great 2020.Continuing my series on the passing of the years as evidenced by the growing up of grand daughter Maggie. As Topol sang "Quickly flow the years . . . "See https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2019-01-12 to follow your way back to the start.My ongoing thanks to Denise @lyndemc for suggesting this all those years ago.To show just how much I have lost my phojo, I took this in portrait mode. I have no idea why. It has buggered up the whole project