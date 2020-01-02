Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 504
Watchdoin Poppo 2020
Happy New Year to everyone on 365. Hope you all have a great 2020.
Continuing my series on the passing of the years as evidenced by the growing up of grand daughter Maggie. As Topol sang "Quickly flow the years . . . "
See
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2019-01-12
to follow your way back to the start.
My ongoing thanks to Denise
@lyndemc
for suggesting this all those years ago.
To show just how much I have lost my phojo, I took this in portrait mode. I have no idea why. It has buggered up the whole project
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2765
photos
114
followers
96
following
138% complete
View this month »
497
498
499
500
501
502
503
504
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd January 2020 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Poppo Livy
ace
Hope you see this Denise
@lyndemc
January 2nd, 2020
Ron
ace
That CANNOT be the same little girl that I met not so long ago. Wonderful portrait mode. ;-) How you been Terry? I see you're on here about as often as I am. Trying once again to be a regular - we'll see how long that lasts. Hi to Nana!
January 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close