Watchdoin Poppo 2020 by terryliv
Photo 504

Watchdoin Poppo 2020

Happy New Year to everyone on 365. Hope you all have a great 2020.

Continuing my series on the passing of the years as evidenced by the growing up of grand daughter Maggie. As Topol sang "Quickly flow the years . . . "

See https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2019-01-12 to follow your way back to the start.

My ongoing thanks to Denise @lyndemc for suggesting this all those years ago.

To show just how much I have lost my phojo, I took this in portrait mode. I have no idea why. It has buggered up the whole project

2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Poppo Livy

Hope you see this Denise @lyndemc
January 2nd, 2020  
Ron ace
That CANNOT be the same little girl that I met not so long ago. Wonderful portrait mode. ;-) How you been Terry? I see you're on here about as often as I am. Trying once again to be a regular - we'll see how long that lasts. Hi to Nana!
January 2nd, 2020  
