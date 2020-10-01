The Dawn of a New Beginning

Hi 365,



Over the past months, I have had a few queries as to whether I was still around or whether I had done one backflip too many and perhaps carked it.



I am pleased to say that all is good and that I have just been too bloody lazy to go chasing around after photo opportunities.



So I have now made an October resolution to get off my backside and start using the camera again. I'll see if I can go for longer than a week.



To kick things off is a shot of Brisbane city from Green Hill last week. Each year during September, Brisbane has its River Festival which is a month long celebration of varying events and exhibitions culminating in River Fire, a large fireworks display on the Brisbane River.



Of course, all that was cancelled this year because of Covid and as some sort of small compensation, we had a 2 hour synchronised laser light and music display in the city each Friday and Saturday night during September.



Last Saturday night, I dragged my lazy backside (in the car) up to Green Hill which is a good 1.5ks from our place to see if I could fluke a couple of shots.



I thought this was one of the better ones.