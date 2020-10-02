Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 506
Hi Ya Big Fella
This 3.5 metre carpet python has taken up residence at my son's house as it tries to gain the affections of an equally long female who is playing very hard to get.
The female has taken refuge in one of the down pipes off he roof and the male waits patiently and longingly fer her to come out and play ball - so to speak.
This has been going on for 4 days now and the happy snap our son sent us last night showed our amorous lover halfway down down pipe looking for her.
And yes, I was very close to him to take this shot. No cropping.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2768
photos
98
followers
90
following
138% complete
View this month »
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
Latest from all albums
500
501
502
503
504
505
370
506
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st October 2020 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close