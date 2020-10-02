Hi Ya Big Fella

This 3.5 metre carpet python has taken up residence at my son's house as it tries to gain the affections of an equally long female who is playing very hard to get.



The female has taken refuge in one of the down pipes off he roof and the male waits patiently and longingly fer her to come out and play ball - so to speak.



This has been going on for 4 days now and the happy snap our son sent us last night showed our amorous lover halfway down down pipe looking for her.



And yes, I was very close to him to take this shot. No cropping.

