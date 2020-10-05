Previous
Same Moon - Different Day . . . . by terryliv
Photo 509

Same Moon - Different Day . . . .

. . . . And a slightly different location.
A waning 98.01% full moon rising over Brisbane City on Saturday night accompanied by the planet Mars at the very top. Mars was the closest to earth as it will be for the next decade
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Denise Wood ace
You sure it's the same moon??? fav
October 5th, 2020  
