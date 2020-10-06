Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 510
Mr Speckles
Another shot of the juvenile male King Parrot from last years breeding season
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2776
photos
98
followers
91
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th August 2020 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
