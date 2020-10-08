Previous
I Am The Ghost Who Laughs by terryliv
Photo 512

I Am The Ghost Who Laughs

While I'm on a Kookaburra theme, I thought I would post a photo that I took last year of one of them sitting under our patio roof. BoB

I have been trying to upload a video to 365 but so far have not been successful so I will post the URL here for you to have a look for a laugh.
Once again, it was shot at our kitchen window and was going to have the title "Dont you just hate it when the customers fight over who was next in line to be served". Hope this works
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCAwz58AI4Y&feature=youtu.be
@terryliv
@365karly1 See comment above Karly. Does this answer your question?
October 8th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Fabulous lighting on this character. Great title too.
October 8th, 2020  
Fr1da
Is he still hungry ? I think he loves you !
October 8th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Love this!! Trying to watch the video but for some reason I cannot sign in to youtube. I will investigate.
October 8th, 2020  
