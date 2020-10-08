I Am The Ghost Who Laughs

While I'm on a Kookaburra theme, I thought I would post a photo that I took last year of one of them sitting under our patio roof. BoBI have been trying to upload a video to 365 but so far have not been successful so I will post the URL here for you to have a look for a laugh.Once again, it was shot at our kitchen window and was going to have the title "Dont you just hate it when the customers fight over who was next in line to be served". Hope this works