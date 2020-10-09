Sign up
Photo 513
Kookaburra Close up
A close up of a Kookaburra at our kitchen window. I reckon that Kookaburras are quite photogenic and can present many different faces depending on what they are doing at the time
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
1
1
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
2781
photos
100
followers
92
following
140% complete
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
373
510
374
375
511
376
512
513
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st May 2018 8:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam Knowler
ace
He looks sweet and gentle here unlike the raucous crowd on your window sill the other day! Lol!
October 9th, 2020
