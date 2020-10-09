Previous
Next
Kookaburra Close up by terryliv
Photo 513

Kookaburra Close up

A close up of a Kookaburra at our kitchen window. I reckon that Kookaburras are quite photogenic and can present many different faces depending on what they are doing at the time
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
He looks sweet and gentle here unlike the raucous crowd on your window sill the other day! Lol!
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise