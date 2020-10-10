Juvenile Eastern Koel

Stalked this bird (I didn't know what it was at the time) through one of the tress in our front yard before I managed to get this shot.



The Eastern Koel migrates south from New Guinea and northern Australia to breed and spends the spring and summer months along the east coast as far south as the Illawarra in NSW.



It is commonly called the Storm Bird or Rain Bird as its call is more prevalent during stormy weather. Its call is an incessant Coo-ee which can go on continuously for ages even during the night and drives some people nuts.

The Koel is a member of the Cockoo family and is parasitic in that it lays its egg in the nest of another species of bird. Upon hatching, the Koel will kick the host bird's eggs or chicks out of the nest and the foster parents then spend all their energy and time in raising the much larger Koel.