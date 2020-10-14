This is Outrageous - A Scandal I Tell You

Back in March last year, I posted a photo of a female red wing parrot that I found in one of the trees in our back yard, 7ks from the centre of Brisbane. At the time, I was quite excited since I had never seen a Redwing anywhere around Brisbane before. It was on its own and was trying to hang out with the king parrots although they were totally ignoring her.
It has visited us a few times since then on her own but this morning it arrived in the company of Mr Speckles, one of last season’s juvenile male King Parrots who a very regular visitor to our place.
They shared a seed plate which is very unusual as the males usually don’t share with anyone, and then went up into one of the trees where she played baby and he fed her.
I hope things proceed beyond the “let’s pretend” stage.