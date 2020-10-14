Previous
This is Outrageous - A Scandal I Tell You by terryliv
Photo 515

This is Outrageous - A Scandal I Tell You

Back in March last year, I posted a photo of a female red wing parrot that I found in one of the trees in our back yard, 7ks from the centre of Brisbane. At the time, I was quite excited since I had never seen a Redwing anywhere around Brisbane before. It was on its own and was trying to hang out with the king parrots although they were totally ignoring her.

It has visited us a few times since then on her own but this morning it arrived in the company of Mr Speckles, one of last season’s juvenile male King Parrots who a very regular visitor to our place.

They shared a seed plate which is very unusual as the males usually don’t share with anyone, and then went up into one of the trees where she played baby and he fed her.

I hope things proceed beyond the “let’s pretend” stage.

And as chance would have it, I posted a shot of a King Parrot/Red Wing Parrot cross that was at a parrot sanctuary that I visited last year. See https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2019-05-11 Here's hoping
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

Poppo Livy

@terryliv
Terry
Peter ace
What a great find and beautifully captured with an interesting story Terry lets hope nature takes its normal course, Fav:)
October 14th, 2020  
