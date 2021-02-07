Sign up
Photo 571
Looking for Hobbits in Middle Earth
Taken at Waitomo Caves during a 3 week drive around the North Island of New Zealand in late 2019
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th October 2019 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
