Photo 580
Golden Whistler
While we down at the Gold Coast, we took a drive up to rain forests in the hinterland at O'Reillys on the Lamington plateau for a wander around.
Spotted this male Golden Whistler chasing insects through the forest on one of our walks. Looks like he hasn't got his new, post breeding plumage yet. The female is a plain dull grey.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
2857
photos
113
followers
97
following
