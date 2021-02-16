Previous
Golden Whistler by terryliv
Golden Whistler

While we down at the Gold Coast, we took a drive up to rain forests in the hinterland at O'Reillys on the Lamington plateau for a wander around.

Spotted this male Golden Whistler chasing insects through the forest on one of our walks. Looks like he hasn't got his new, post breeding plumage yet. The female is a plain dull grey.
16th February 2021

Poppo Livy

@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
