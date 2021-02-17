. . . . And You Will Like It

Morans Falls up at O'Reillys on the Lamington Plateau.



After the fairly steep, 6.5km trek down and back up to the falls, in scudding showers (no jacket of any sort) and very windy, there was no way I was going to go through all of that and not post a shot of the falls even though it is far from the best.



You would think that after going to all the trouble of building a great platform to view the falls from, they would keep the vegetation in check so us photographers could get a decent shot of them. Very inconsiderate. :-(