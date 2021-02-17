Previous
Next
. . . . And You Will Like It by terryliv
Photo 581

. . . . And You Will Like It

Morans Falls up at O'Reillys on the Lamington Plateau.

After the fairly steep, 6.5km trek down and back up to the falls, in scudding showers (no jacket of any sort) and very windy, there was no way I was going to go through all of that and not post a shot of the falls even though it is far from the best.

You would think that after going to all the trouble of building a great platform to view the falls from, they would keep the vegetation in check so us photographers could get a decent shot of them. Very inconsiderate. :-(
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Wow. Spectacular sight and capture.
February 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise