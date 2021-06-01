Sign up
Photo 682
Rock Formations 1
Day 9 - Kings Canyon Rim Walk
This is what the rim walk is all about. The rock formations along the way are fabulous.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 7th, 2021
