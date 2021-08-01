Previous
The Rock and the Cross by terryliv
Photo 718

The Rock and the Cross

Day 11 - Uluru

How iconic is this for Aussies, Uluru and the Southern Cross in one photo.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Poppo Livy

@terryliv
Keren
Wow this is great.
August 1st, 2021  
Wylie ace
Nice one Terry. Fav.
August 1st, 2021  
