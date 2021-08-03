Previous
Karu Lookout by terryliv
Photo 721

Karu Lookout

Day 12 - Valley of the Winds Walk - Kata Tjuta

The Karu Lookout was a 2.2km return walk from the carpark and it was as far as I was able to go. Rhoda was feeling a bit crook and had stayed at the car so I didn't want to tackle the remainder of the walk which was 5.4km over rough terrain and would take an additional hour and a half.

The lookout gives a pretty good view of more of the domes that make up Kata Tjuta.

And you find out why it is called the Valley of the Winds here. The wind was being channelled between the domes roaring up the valley.

Don't bother to comment - just enjoy your tour of Kata Tjuta.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-BoB04-14
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

