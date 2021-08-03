The Karu Lookout was a 2.2km return walk from the carpark and it was as far as I was able to go. Rhoda was feeling a bit crook and had stayed at the car so I didn't want to tackle the remainder of the walk which was 5.4km over rough terrain and would take an additional hour and a half.
The lookout gives a pretty good view of more of the domes that make up Kata Tjuta.
And you find out why it is called the Valley of the Winds here. The wind was being channelled between the domes roaring up the valley.
Don't bother to comment - just enjoy your tour of Kata Tjuta.