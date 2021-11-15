Sign up
Photo 849
Maggie Coming Second in the Paddle Board Race . .
. . .and challenging the leader.
I said a couple of postings ago that Maggie had very good technique on the paddle board although she is a little bit forward on the board here.
Another shot from nippers training at Mooloolaba on Sunday morning.
15th November 2021
15th Nov 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3441
photos
113
followers
100
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th November 2021 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
The hot pink board is a real eye catcher in the photo!
November 16th, 2021
Diana
ace
Good shot and lovely scene.
November 16th, 2021
