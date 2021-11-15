Previous
Photo 849

Maggie Coming Second in the Paddle Board Race . .

. . .and challenging the leader.

I said a couple of postings ago that Maggie had very good technique on the paddle board although she is a little bit forward on the board here.

Another shot from nippers training at Mooloolaba on Sunday morning.
15th November 2021

@terryliv
Suzanne ace
The hot pink board is a real eye catcher in the photo!
November 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
Good shot and lovely scene.
November 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
