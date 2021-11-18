Osprey

This guy just about drove me nuts. When I was at the north end of the beach, he would be at the south,. When I went to the south, he would fly off and then reappear at the north.



If he did pass over me while I was watching him, he would be quite high as in this case. When I was not watching and photographing waves, he would make a low level pass over me. Ggrrrrrrrr!!!!