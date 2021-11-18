Sign up
Photo 852
Osprey
This guy just about drove me nuts. When I was at the north end of the beach, he would be at the south,. When I went to the south, he would fly off and then reappear at the north.
If he did pass over me while I was watching him, he would be quite high as in this case. When I was not watching and photographing waves, he would make a low level pass over me. Ggrrrrrrrr!!!!
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Photo Details
Suzanne
ace
Love the story! Madman with camera chasing osprey up and down the beach. Quite an image! 😄. And you caught him in the end!
November 18th, 2021
