What is Everyone Scared of? by terryliv
Photo 372

What is Everyone Scared of?

Thought I would post this shot of Vivie, our 5yo grand daughter petting the carpet python that I posted a couple of days ago.

I asked her if she would like to pet it and she enthusiastically said yes and stroked it for quite a few minutes. She is having to lean out because I was standing on the edge of the roof.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Pam Knowler ace
What a great capture!! She obviously takes after you Terry!! Definitely braver than me!! LOL!!
October 4th, 2020  
