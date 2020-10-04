Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 372
What is Everyone Scared of?
Thought I would post this shot of Vivie, our 5yo grand daughter petting the carpet python that I posted a couple of days ago.
I asked her if she would like to pet it and she enthusiastically said yes and stroked it for quite a few minutes. She is having to lean out because I was standing on the edge of the roof.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2772
photos
98
followers
90
following
101% complete
View this month »
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
Latest from all albums
504
505
370
506
371
507
508
372
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st October 2020 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam Knowler
ace
What a great capture!! She obviously takes after you Terry!! Definitely braver than me!! LOL!!
October 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close