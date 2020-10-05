Previous
Same Moon, Different Day 2 . . . . by terryliv
Same Moon, Different Day 2 . . . .

. . . . And a slightly different location.

A waning 98.01% full moon rising over Brisbane city on Saturday night taken a couple of minutes after the shot in my main album.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia.
Denise Wood ace
I'm still worried its the same moon :) fav
October 5th, 2020  
