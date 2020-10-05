Sign up
Photo 373
Same Moon, Different Day 2 . . . .
. . . . And a slightly different location.
A waning 98.01% full moon rising over Brisbane city on Saturday night taken a couple of minutes after the shot in my main album.
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2774
photos
98
followers
90
following
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
370
506
371
507
508
372
509
373
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd October 2020 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Denise Wood
ace
I'm still worried its the same moon :) fav
October 5th, 2020
