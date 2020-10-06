Previous
Next
And His Sister? by terryliv
Photo 374

And His Sister?

A juvenile female King Parrot also from last years breeding season. Most likely the sister of Mr Speckles.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise