Line Up Waiting for Opening by terryliv
Line Up Waiting for Opening

Seven of our Kookaburras waiting for the cafe to open
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Poppo Livy

@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Peter ace
Amazing shot Terry I've never seen so many together in such a small space, Fav:)
October 7th, 2020  
Mark Prince ace
You're having a laugh !
October 7th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Oh my goodness what a fabulous sight!! I bet it was very noisy!! Such a joy to see this!!
October 7th, 2020  
Keren
This is so fun to see, great moment.
October 7th, 2020  
