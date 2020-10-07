Sign up
Photo 375
Line Up Waiting for Opening
Seven of our Kookaburras waiting for the cafe to open
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
4
2
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2778
photos
99
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th June 2020 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter
ace
Amazing shot Terry I've never seen so many together in such a small space, Fav:)
October 7th, 2020
Mark Prince
ace
You're having a laugh !
October 7th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Oh my goodness what a fabulous sight!! I bet it was very noisy!! Such a joy to see this!!
October 7th, 2020
Keren
This is so fun to see, great moment.
October 7th, 2020
