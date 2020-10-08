Previous
Photo 376

Don't You Just Hate It When The Customers Fight Over Who Was Next to be Served

Once again taken at our kitchen window. It does get to see a lot of action.

This particular episode went on for ages with neither of them letting go
8th October 2020

Poppo Livy

Does this answer your question @365karly1 ?
October 8th, 2020  
Oh gosh, that's made my day, would have loved it if the little parrot came in and pinched it.
October 8th, 2020  
@suzanne234 I finally got it
October 8th, 2020  
@terryliv yay, and so pleased you did!
October 8th, 2020  
What a great video! Did the bird on the right win?
October 8th, 2020  
What a great video, which one won?
October 8th, 2020  
@louannwarren Hi Lou Ann, Eventually, one of them made an attempt to fly off while still holding onto the meat and as soon as it left the window sill, they both just dropped straight down (about 3mtrs) out of sight. There was no thump so they never hit the ground and I have no idea who eventually let go.
October 8th, 2020  
@onewing see above Babs
October 8th, 2020  
