Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 376
Don't You Just Hate It When The Customers Fight Over Who Was Next to be Served
Once again taken at our kitchen window. It does get to see a lot of action.
This particular episode went on for ages with neither of them letting go
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
8
1
Share
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2780
photos
100
followers
92
following
103% complete
View this month »
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Latest from all albums
509
373
510
374
375
511
376
512
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Directors Cut 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Poppo Livy
ace
Does this answer your question
@365karly1
?
October 8th, 2020
Suzanne
ace
Oh gosh, that's made my day, would have loved it if the little parrot came in and pinched it.
October 8th, 2020
Poppo Livy
ace
@suzanne234
I finally got it
October 8th, 2020
Suzanne
ace
@terryliv
yay, and so pleased you did!
October 8th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
What a great video! Did the bird on the right win?
October 8th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a great video, which one won?
October 8th, 2020
Poppo Livy
ace
@louannwarren
Hi Lou Ann, Eventually, one of them made an attempt to fly off while still holding onto the meat and as soon as it left the window sill, they both just dropped straight down (about 3mtrs) out of sight. There was no thump so they never hit the ground and I have no idea who eventually let go.
October 8th, 2020
Poppo Livy
ace
@onewing
see above Babs
October 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close