Photo 392
Day 4 - I Love Road Shots
Taken through the windscreen on the Barkly Highway between Cloncurry and Mt Isa.
I have said on a number of occasions previously that I love road shots I can just imagine travelling down the road and around the corner and then ?????
Don't bother to comment. Just telling a story.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
30th April 2021
30th Apr 21
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th April 2021 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
