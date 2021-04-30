Previous
Next
Day 4 - I Love Road Shots by terryliv
Photo 392

Day 4 - I Love Road Shots

Taken through the windscreen on the Barkly Highway between Cloncurry and Mt Isa.

I have said on a number of occasions previously that I love road shots I can just imagine travelling down the road and around the corner and then ?????

Don't bother to comment. Just telling a story.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
30th April 2021 30th Apr 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise