Day 5 - Paartjima by terryliv
Photo 398

Day 5 - Paartjima

See yesterdays posting for further information on this posting.

As well as the seven art Kultcha displays, surrounding features were lit up to provide a very colourful frame to the displays.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
6th May 2021 6th May 21

Photo Details

