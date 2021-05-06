Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 398
Day 5 - Paartjima
See yesterdays posting for further information on this posting.
As well as the seven art Kultcha displays, surrounding features were lit up to provide a very colourful frame to the displays.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
6th May 2021
6th May 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
Views
3
3
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th April 2021 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
