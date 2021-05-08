Previous
Day 7: Simpsons Gap - Waterhole by terryliv
Day 7: Simpsons Gap - Waterhole

This waterhole is a permanent feature in Simpsons Gap and certainly adds to the tranquility and overall ambience of the place.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
8th May 2021 8th May 21

Lou Ann ace
Your photos are like a travel channel trip for me. Glad to see the map posting also.
June 18th, 2021  
judith deacon ace
Wonderful memories in this great shot (Steve still weeping!!)
June 18th, 2021  
