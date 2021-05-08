Sign up
Photo 400
Day 7: Simpsons Gap - Waterhole
This waterhole is a permanent feature in Simpsons Gap and certainly adds to the tranquility and overall ambience of the place.
Serenity Now!!!!
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
8th May 2021
8th May 21
2
2
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2965
photos
115
followers
92
following
Lou Ann
ace
Your photos are like a travel channel trip for me. Glad to see the map posting also.
June 18th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
Wonderful memories in this great shot (Steve still weeping!!)
June 18th, 2021
