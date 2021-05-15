Sign up
Photo 406
Day 7: Ellery Creek Big Hole - Breeding Pair of Budgies
There were quite a few budgies at Ellery Creek also. This pair were outside their nest in the old hollow.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
15th May 2021
15th May 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
2983
photos
116
followers
92
following
111% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th April 2021 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lynda Parker
I love budgies. Wild budgies are a lot different from domestic ones. They mate fir life, and are big on family life.
They're adorable though.
June 23rd, 2021
They're adorable though.