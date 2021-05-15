Previous
Next
Day 7: Ellery Creek Big Hole - Breeding Pair of Budgies by terryliv
Photo 406

Day 7: Ellery Creek Big Hole - Breeding Pair of Budgies

There were quite a few budgies at Ellery Creek also. This pair were outside their nest in the old hollow.

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
15th May 2021 15th May 21

Poppo Livy

ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynda Parker
I love budgies. Wild budgies are a lot different from domestic ones. They mate fir life, and are big on family life.

They're adorable though.
June 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise