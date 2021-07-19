Sign up
Photo 443
Mum - Taking a Breather
Day 10 - Kings Canyon Creek Walk
Mum having a breather from the confines of the nest which is in the small hollow on the right.
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
0
1
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3092
photos
115
followers
92
following
121% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd April 2021 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
