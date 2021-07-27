Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 452
North Face - Smooth
Day 11 - Uluru Base Walk
These two photos of the north face are almost contiguous but to the west, the face is fairly even while to the east, it has some fabulous textures.
I meant to say in an earlier posting that many of the hollows in the face of the rock still had water in them from the recent rains.
Don't bother to comment. Just enjoy the walk around Uluru
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14A
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3119
photos
113
followers
92
following
123% complete
View this month »
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
Latest from all albums
450
619
710
451
620
621
711
452
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th April 2021 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close