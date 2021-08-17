Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 484
Wattyl Flower
Day 17 - Katherine to Yellow Waters
The acacias growing alongside the road to Kakadu were spectacularly yellow. I don't know what species of Acacia it is which really annoys me.
I tried to get rid of the annoying twig but I wasn't good enough so it had to stay
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3214
photos
115
followers
94
following
132% complete
View this month »
477
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
Latest from all albums
741
482
651
742
483
743
484
652
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th April 2021 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fr1da
Its wattle ( not Wattyl ). Acacia -native Australian flower. Stunning image !
August 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close