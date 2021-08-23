Previous
Send in the Clowns by terryliv
Send in the Clowns

Day 18 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

You can't help but laugh at the antics the Corellas get up to. Always clowning around.

Still on the Sunrise Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP

For the background to this posting, see https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
23rd August 2021

