Photo 496
Send in the Clowns
Day 18 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP
You can't help but laugh at the antics the Corellas get up to. Always clowning around.
Still on the Sunrise Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP
BoB
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
