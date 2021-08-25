Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 498
Lotus Flower
Day 18 - Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP
So the flower of a water lily is called a Lotus Flower. I give up.
Still on the Sunrise Billabong Cruise on Yellow Waters, Kakadu NP
BoB
For the background to this posting, see
https://365project.org/terryliv/365-year-3/2021-04-14
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Poppo Livy
ace
@terryliv
My name is Terry - Poppo to the grandkids. I live in Brisbane Australia. My interests are my kids, my grand...
3256
photos
114
followers
94
following
136% complete
View this month »
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
Latest from all albums
755
496
756
665
497
757
498
666
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Directors Cut 2
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st May 2021 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
Had to be stunning to see these Lotus Blossoms and pads. Such a beautiful flower color.
August 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close