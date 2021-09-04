Arnhem Land Plateau and Escarpment

I have been banging on about Arnhem Land for a few postings now but I would assume that the vast majority of O/S 365ers have ever heard of it.
Arnhem land is a vast rocky plateau that occupies north eastern corner of the Northern Territory and covers an area of 97,000 km2. By comparison, the area of Scotland is 80,240 km2 The population of Arnhem land is about 16,500 which works out to about 1 person every 6 km2. The vast majority of the population are aboriginals who regard the area as home and who continue to live a very basic tribal existence.
When you are talking to aboriginals in Kakadu, they often refer to someone being up-country or when they themselves were up-country meaning of course being back home with their people in Arnhem Land.
The escarpment runs basically north to south for about 500kms and separates the plateau from the lowlands of Kakadu and the flood plains.